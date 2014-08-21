FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Li & Fung H1 net profit rises 16 pct
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Li & Fung H1 net profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Li & Fung Ltd , supplier of goods like clothing and toys to retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kohl’s Corp, said first-half net profit rose 16 percent as it shrugged off weak U.S. retail trading.

The company, which sought a separate share listing for its own Global Brands Group retail business last month, said net profit grew to $111 million for the January-June period, up from $96 million in the same period a year earlier. Li & Fung’s results for the first half of this year did not include Global Brands operations.

Its core operating profit fell 9 percent to $227 million. That was slightly lower than an average forecast of $232 million by three analysts polled by Reuters.

For a statement please click here

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.