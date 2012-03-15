FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 6 years

S.Korea missile maker to launch $400 mln stake sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea defence company LIG Nex1, which makes missiles and develops weapons systems, is selling an up to 49 percent stake that could raise as much as $400 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

LIG Nex1, which makes anti-submarine and cruise missiles as well as weapons systems, has hired Citigroup Inc to sell the stake in an auction which that target private equity firms and strategic buyers, the sources told Reuters.

The sources were not authorised to talk to the media. Citi and LIG Nex1 declined comment.

