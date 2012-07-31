FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European firm, private equity bid for LIG Nex1 stake -report
July 31, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

European firm, private equity bid for LIG Nex1 stake -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - An unidentified European company and four South Korean private equity funds have made final bids for a stake of up to 49 percent in South Korean defence company LIG Nex1, the Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday.

The sale is expected to raise as much as $400 million, sources familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.

Main bids were due by Tuesday, lead manager Citigroup said.

LIG Corp, a holding company that is part of LIG Group, which runs businesses ranging from finance to construction, owns 100 percent of LIG Nex1.

