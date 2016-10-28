Brazil's Equatorial eyeing controlling stake in Rio's Light

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia SA said on Friday it is interested in buying a controlling stake in Rio de Janeiro's power distribution firm Light Energia SA.

Holding company Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA , or Cemig, controls Light and has said it could sell a minority stake in the company. Equatorial said it would only be interested if it could clinch a deal for a controlling stake.