10 months ago
Brazil's Equatorial eyeing controlling stake in Rio's Light
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 28, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Equatorial eyeing controlling stake in Rio's Light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia SA said on Friday it is interested in buying a controlling stake in Rio de Janeiro's power distribution firm Light Energia SA.

Holding company Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA , or Cemig, controls Light and has said it could sell a minority stake in the company. Equatorial said it would only be interested if it could clinch a deal for a controlling stake.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
