Brazil's Cemig increases stake in Rio's power company Light

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA increased its stake in the Rio de Janeiro electric power distributor Light SA, acquiring shares owned by bank BTG Pactual SA at RME (Rio Minas Participações) and Luce Empreendimentos Participações investment vehicles, Light said on Thursday.

Cemig paid 202 million reais for the additional stakes. RME and Luce own 13 percent each of Light SA, which is already controlled by Cemig. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)