Brazil's Cemig has no plans to exit control of subsidiary Light

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Cia Energética de minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, has no plans to exit the controlling bloc of electricity distribution firm Light SA, as reported by a local newspaper on Friday, according to a securities filing.

In the filing, Cemig said that potential options to substitute some members of Light's controlling bloc are under analysis. Cemig is not considering exercising a right to buy those partners out, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)