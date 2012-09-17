Former Best Buy CEO Anderson joins LightHaus board

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Best Buy Chief Executive Officer Brad Anderson said he was joining the board of Vancouver, British Columbia-based LightHaus, a company that measures customer engagement inside stores.

LightHaus uses information obtained from in-store video cameras to measure customer traffic and evaluate browsing and shopping behaviors as well as trends.

The data can then be used by retailers to boost customer service, sales conversion rates and in-store productivity.

“When I first saw what LightHaus has to offer, I looked at it through the lens of ‘Wow, what if we had that 10 years ago and how much useful it could have been,'” Anderson, who spent 36 years at Best Buy before retiring in 2009 as CEO, said in an interview last week.

LightHaus “provides the toolset” for store managers and companies in general to improve their labor scheduling and customer service, Anderson said.

Anderson, who already serves on the boards of Carlson Companies, General Mills and Waste Management, said he had no plans to take up an executive role at LightHaus. His board role is effective immediately.

Best Buy founder Richard Schulze, who is trying to take the company private, said last month that he had held talks with past Best Buy executives who were interested in rejoining the company, including Anderson.