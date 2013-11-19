FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LightInTheBox Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
November 19, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-LightInTheBox Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd : * Lightinthebox holding co., ltd. reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Sees Q4 2013 revenue $75 million to $77 million * Q3 revenue $68.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $70 million * Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 excluding items * Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue view $83.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Total number of orders increased by 80.0% to 1.6 million in the third quarter

compared to the prior year period * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
