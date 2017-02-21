FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf to buy US-based Lightlife Foods
February 21, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 6 months ago

Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf to buy US-based Lightlife Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc for $140 million and related costs.

Lightlife Foods, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, reported 2016 sales of about $40 million and has a 38 percent market share in the U.S. refrigerated plant proteins market, the company said.

Based on current operating results, the acquisition is expected to add to Maple Leaf's earnings in 2017, Maple Leaf said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

