LightSquared to set aside some cash for Ergen, lenders
March 9, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

LightSquared to set aside some cash for Ergen, lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - A lawyer for LightSquared on Monday said the company will set aside $400 million in cash to give its bankruptcy lenders, including Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, the option to take a portion of their repayment in cash, instead of notes.

The bankrupt wireless venture, opening a week-long court hearing seeking a judge’s approval of its plan to restructure debt and end its Chapter 11 case, also said it will appoint former Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Ivan Seidenberg as its chairman after bankruptcy. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

