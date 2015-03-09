LightSquared to set aside some cash for Ergen, lenders

(Reuters) - A lawyer for LightSquared on Monday said the company will set aside $400 million to give certain bankruptcy lenders, including Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, the option to take a portion of their repayment in cash, instead of notes.

The bankrupt wireless venture, opening a week-long trial seeking a judge’s approval of its debt restructuring plan, is looking to end one of the most litigious bankruptcies of recent years.

LightSquared, owned by Phil Falcone’s Harbinger Capital Partners, was planning a massive wireless network when it was forced to file for Chapter 11 in May 2012, after the Federal Communications Commission revoked its spectrum license over potential GPS interference.

Since then, no fewer than seven restructuring proposals have failed amid creditor fights over the treatment of debt and the underlying value of LightSquared’s spectrum, its main asset.

To end its bankruptcy, LightSquared must convince Judge Shelley Chapman, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, that its latest plan treats creditors fairly. The plan would allow Harbinger to retain some equity but cede operational control, transfer a chunk of equity to lenders Fortress Investment Group and Centerbridge Partners, and repay other lenders, including Ergen, via notes.

Company lawyer Matthew Barr on Monday said the company will offer lenders other than Centerbridge and Fortress the option to take some repayment from a cash pool of $400 million. Ergen’s share would be about $320 million.

Ergen, who is owed about $1 billion, has consistently opposed the plan. His lawyer, Rachel Strickland, voiced continued resistance on Monday despite the cash offer. Settlement discussions are expected to continue during the trial.

Ergen bought his share of debt through a personal investment vehicle, and was accused by LightSquared of trying to infiltrate its capital structure to effect a Dish takeover. He says LightSquared is unfairly treating his debt differently than that of other lenders.

Separately on Monday, Barr said LightSquared will appoint former Verizon Chief Executive Ivan Seidenberg as its chairman after bankruptcy. Former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt would become a board member, Barr said.

LightSquared CEO Doug Smith was expected to testify on Monday to the plan’s fairness. Jim Millstein, an expert witness for Ergen, was expected to testify on Thursday.