LightSquared files plan to pay Ergen in full, in cash
March 18, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

LightSquared files plan to pay Ergen in full, in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - LightSquared, the bankrupt wireless venture, filed on Wednesday a new restructuring plan that would pay the full $1 billion claim of its largest creditor, Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, in cash, with interest.

The plan, premised on $1.515 billion in financing from Jefferies Finance LLC, comes in response to a competing plan filed on Tuesday by LightSquared’s creditors, which would have paid most - but not all - of Ergen’s claim in cash. (Reporting By Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

