BRIEF-Judge: Ergen injured LightSquared by delaying closing $593 mln of debt purchases
May 8, 2014 / 7:32 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Judge: Ergen injured LightSquared by delaying closing $593 mln of debt purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - LightSquared: * Lightsquared bankruptcy judge says ergen injured lightsquared by purposely

delaying closing $593 million of debt purchases * Judge says ergen had “game plan” to delay closing of lightsquared debt

purchases for as long as possible * Judge says delay in closing ergen dealings hindered lightsquared

restructuring, rendering bankruptcy process “meaningless” * Judge cites “as yet unquantified” injuries to lightsquared from delay,

uncertainty and “increased administrative costs” * Judge says quantification of harm is “beyond agreed-upon scope” of the trial,

will be determined “after further proceedings”

