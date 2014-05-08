BRIEF-Judge: Ergen injured LightSquared by delaying closing $593 mln of debt purchases

May 8 (Reuters) - LightSquared: * Lightsquared bankruptcy judge says ergen injured lightsquared by purposely
delaying closing $593 million of debt purchases * Judge says ergen had “game plan” to delay closing of lightsquared debt
purchases for as long as possible * Judge says delay in closing ergen dealings hindered lightsquared
restructuring, rendering bankruptcy process “meaningless” * Judge cites “as yet unquantified” injuries to lightsquared from delay,
uncertainty and “increased administrative costs” * Judge says quantification of harm is “beyond agreed-upon scope” of the trial,
will be determined “after further proceedings”