RLPC: LightSquared, creditors agree on use of cash

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - At a bankruptcy hearing Wednesday afternoon, LightSquared and an ad hoc group of secured LightSquared LP lenders revealed that they had agreed to terms on accessing previously restricted cash collateral. At stake was the company’s ability to draw upon $190 million of encumbered cash at LightSquared LP, the main operating subsidiary of the company. Being able to use this cash would buy additional time for the company to address the Federal Communications Commission’s concerns (FCC).

In February, the FCC indefinitely suspended LightSquared’s attempts to build the land-based portion of the company’s wireless network. The FCC ruled that LightSquared’s network transmissions were strong enough to significantly disrupt global positioning systems used by a wide range of commercial industries and the military.

LightSquared management has so far gotten by on about $15 million of unencumbered cash at the LightSquared holding company level since filing for bankruptcy on May 14, but needed access to the encumbered cash to continue operating. The company disclosed at a Monday hearing that the cash balance has fallen to $10.5 million.

The ad hoc group of secured LightSquared LP lenders was concerned about the lack of a timetable and clear path to resolve the FCC impasse, which would risk a significant depletion of their cash collateral if no FCC agreement is eventually reached.

The ad hoc group includes Appaloosa Management, Capital Research, Fortress Investment Group, Knighthead Capital, and Redwood Capital.

Negotiated Terms

The ad hoc lender group permitted the company to use the cash collateral for a one-year term subject to adhering to a budget with no more than 15 percent variance on operating expenses. Breaching the 15 percent variance would constitute a default on the cash collateral agreement and require LightSquared to come back to the negotiating table for further cash access. The ad hoc group had previously proposed limiting use of cash collateral to 90 days.

The lenders had also requested $8.5 million of monthly payments from LightSquared to partially protect against a scenario where company management fails to reach a FCC deal but burns through most of its cash in doing so. The various parties settled on $6.25 million of monthly payments with some of those funds allocated to compensating bankruptcy advisers.

Keeping a tight leash on the company is especially important for the lenders, since the February FCC decision effectively rendered the company’s primary business plan unviable and the company generates scant revenue relative to its $1.7 billion loan at its main operating subsidiary and $322 million of secured debt at the LightSquared holding company level.

Although LightSquared deploys mobile satellites that serve customers operating with remote or disabled communications infrastructure, those satellite revenues are forecasted to be only $35 million for all of 2012, according to company projections filed on June 8. Interest income is anticipated to contribute another $0.3 million with de minimus other revenue.

Having characterized the value of the LightSquared collateral, which is derived mostly from the company’s spectrum, as “wholly speculative”, the lenders had previously countered LightSquared’s claims of adequate protection. The lenders had sought further value cushion by trying to obtain priority liens on all operating company assets and security at the holding company. They eventually agreed to not pursue liens at the holding company.

On Monday, Judge Shelly Chapman allowed LightSquared to continue negotiating with the ad hoc group of prepetition secured LightSquared LP lenders in court after both sides neared a deal late Friday only to have talks break down.

Finally at today’s hearing, LightSquared provide an updated budget showing cash falling to $3.2 million by September 2013, implying about 14 months of running room. In an earlier June budget, the company showed cash reaching those levels by March 2014, a difference of six months.

Lightsquared LP loans are being quoted in the mid-60s today, up about a point from yesterday’s levels but down from the high 60s at the time of bankruptcy filing.