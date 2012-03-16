FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LightSquared says FCC proposal violates their rights
#Funds News
March 16, 2012

LightSquared says FCC proposal violates their rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - LightSquared urged federal regulators on Friday to rethink their proposal to bar the company from building a high-speed wireless service and said the proposed action would be a violation of its constitutional rights.

The company said in a filing it plans to submit to the Federal Communications Commission on Friday that interference with the Global Positioning System was due to poorly designed GPS receivers that utilize spectrum licensed to LightSquared, and therefore do not warrant legal protection.

LightSquared said it must be granted other spectrum rights if the FCC concludes the company’s efforts to minimize the interference do not work.

