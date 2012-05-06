FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn sells debt holding in LightSquared-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 6, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Icahn sells debt holding in LightSquared-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his $250 million debt holdings in Philip Falcone’s telecom start-up LightSquared, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Icahn sold the debt on Thursday for about 60 cents on the dollar, compared with the roughly 40 cents on the dollar price that he paid for the debt just months before, according to the sources who asked not to be named.

The sale comes as Harbinger Capital Partners, which owns roughly 96 percent of LightSquared, has been negotiating with its creditors to avoid a default on $1.6 billion in debt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.