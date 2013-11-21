FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Lightstream Resources cuts dividend by 50 pct to C$0.04/SHR
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Lightstream Resources cuts dividend by 50 pct to C$0.04/SHR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say the company is cutting its dividend by 50 pct, not increasing it by 50 pct. Removes reference to October) Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lightstream Resources Ltd : * Announces 2014 capital plan and production guidance * Executing FY 2014 capital program of $525-575 million while maintaining production levels similar to 2013 * Says targeting over $600 million of non-core asset sales by the end of 2015 * Says capital plan represents decrease of about 25% from estimated 2013 capital spending & 42% from 2012 levels * Forecast 2014 base decline rates to be in the range of 26-29% * Exit production rate of 46,000 to 48,000 boepd for 2014 * Says in 2015, forecasting a continued reduction in base declines to 24-27% * Forecast our base decline rates to be in the range of 26-29%, a further decrease from 31% in 2013 * Terminating dividend reinvestment plan and share dividend plan and reducing dividend by 50% to $0.04 per month * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.