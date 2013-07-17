FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Ligrestis arrested in probe into Fondiaria false accounting
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2013 / 7:52 AM / in 4 years

Italy's Ligrestis arrested in probe into Fondiaria false accounting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN/MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police said on Wednesday they had arrested former Fondiaria-SAI owner Salvatore Ligresti, his three children and two former CEOs of the insurer as part of an ongoing probe into false accounting and market manipulation.

The Ligrestis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Rival insurer Unipol agreed to rescue Fondiaria last year in a complex four-way tie-up but a series of regulatory and legal hurdles has held up completion of the deal. (Reporting by Gianni Montani and Emilio Parodi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.