Italy court declares Ligresti holdings bankrupt-sources

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - A Milan court has declared two holding companies belonging to the Ligresti family, which controls troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, bankrupt, judicial sources said on Thursday.

Sinergia and Imco were placed under investigation by Milan prosecutors at the end of April, as part of a broader probe involving Ligresti patriarch Salvatore for market rigging.

The two companies hold around 10 percent each of Ligresti-controlled Premafin which in turn holds more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.

Lawyers representing the two companies had asked for a two-week postponement of proceedings to better prepare the case. (Reporting By Sara Rossi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)