July 7 Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday
the UK Supreme Court ruled that generic versions of the
company's top-selling cancer drug Alimta sold by Actavis
directly infringe certain Lilly patents in the UK, France, Italy
and Spain.
Alimta, whose chemical name is pemetrexed, is Lilly's
top-selling oncology treatment and generated sales of $2.3
billion last year.
This decision applies to about $300 million worth of annual
sales, Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat said.
"While we do not yet know the court's reasoning, we are
pleased with the ... key conclusions that confirm the Alimta
vitamin regimen patent would be infringed by these generic
pemetrexed products in the UK, France, Italy and Spain prior to
June 2021," said Michael Harrington, senior vice president and
general counsel for Lilly.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)