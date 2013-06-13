FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lilly halts Alzheimer's drug trial because of liver problems
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 4 years

Lilly halts Alzheimer's drug trial because of liver problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it was halting a midstage clinical trial of an experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment due to potential liver toxicity problems.

It was the latest setback in the quest to find a treatment that can slow or cure the memory-robbing condition.

Lilly said the Phase II study of the drug, LY2886721, from a class known as beta secretase, or BACE, inhibitors, was stopped after safety monitors identified cases of abnormal liver biochemical tests.

Based on the information Lilly has today, it believes that the abnormal liver biochemical tests observed in this study are not related to the BACE mechanism and continues to be interested in developing BACE inhibitors for the benefit of patients with Alzheimer’s disease, the company said.

Lilly said it will continue to monitor all study participants who were found to have abnormal liver biochemical tests.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.