Lilly drug chosen for US-sponsored Alzheimer's trial

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. researchers said they have selected Eli Lilly and Co’s experimental treatment solanezumab for a federally sponsored study of whether Alzheimer’s disease can be slowed down or prevented among older patients who have not yet developed significant memory problems.

The closely watched “A4” prevention study will select 1,000 participants aged 70 to 85 who have varying levels in their brains of amyloid protein - believed to be a main cause of the memory-robbing disease.

“This is the first time investigators will test an amyloid-clearing drug in older individuals thought to be in the pre-symptomatic stage of Alzheimer’s disease,” Brigham and Women’s Hospital said on Friday. The affiliate of Harvard Medical School is helping coordinate the three-year study, which could cost up to $100 million.