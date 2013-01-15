FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Europe OKs Lilly diagnostic for likely Alzheimer's cause
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Europe OKs Lilly diagnostic for likely Alzheimer's cause

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Radioactive agent to be used with PET imaging scans

* To be available in Europe in 2nd quarter

* Lilly shares close up 0.9 percent

Jan 15 (Reuters) - European health regulators on Tuesday approved Eli Lilly and Co’s imaging agent used to detect brain plaques that are considered a likely cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

It was approved in Europe for use in adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of memory and reasoning problems.

The radioactive diagnostic called Amyvid, which is used in conjunction with Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging tests, was approved for use in the United States last April.

Amyvid can help detect beta-amyloid plaque build-up in the brain. The plaques, which have been associated with Alzheimer’s disease, were previously only detectable through autopsy.

Amyvid is injected into the bloodstream, where it crosses the blood-brain barrier and selectively binds to amyloid plaques that can then be detected by a PET scan. A negative scan result reduces the likelihood that a patient’s cognitive impairment is due to Alzheimer’s disease, the company said.

The imaging agent is due to be available in Europe beginning in the second quarter of this year, Lilly said.

The company is also developing potential treatments for memory-robbing Alzheimer’s disease.

Eli Lilly shares closed up 49 cents at $53.29 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.