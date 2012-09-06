FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lilly lung cancer drug fails to meet main goal in Phase 3 study
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Lilly lung cancer drug fails to meet main goal in Phase 3 study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Meets a secondary goal of improved progression-free survival

* Full results to be presented on September 7

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday its late-stage lung cancer study failed to meet its primary goal of improved overall survival for patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Patients in one arm of the Phase 3 trial, dubbed POINTBREAK, received Lilly’s Alimta with bevacizumab, known under the brand name Avastin, and carboplatin, followed by Alimta plus bevacizumab.

That group was compared with another group who received a combination of paclitaxel with bevacizumab and carboplatin followed by bevacizumab.

Still, the study met one of its secondary goals of improved progression-free survival for the Alimta arm.

“Phase II results with this combination were promising and we were hoping to demonstrate an improvement in survival for nonsquamous (non-small cell lung cancer) patients, so we are disappointed with the results of this trial,” Dr. Allen Melemed, senior medical director with Lilly Oncology, said in a prepared statement. “POINTBREAK did show an improvement in progression-free survival, though this did not translate to an overall survival advantage.”

Full results will be presented Sept. 7 at the Chicago Multidisciplinary Symposium in Thoracic Oncology.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.