Eli Lilly expects 2013 earnings to increase
January 4, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Eli Lilly expects 2013 earnings to increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly and Co. said on Friday that it expects 2013 earnings to increase to $3.75 to $3.90 per share excluding items from $3.30 to $3.40 per share in 2012.

Analysts had expected on average earnings of $3.71 for 2013 and $3.36 per share for all of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said that a tax benefit it had expected to book in 2012 will be pushed into 2013 and is excluded from its outlook.

Lilly forecast 2013 revenue of $22.6 billion to $23.4 billion. Analysts are looking for 2012 revenue of $22.42 billion and 2013 revenue of $22.82 billion.

