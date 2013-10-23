FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Lilly beats Wall St Q3 expectations, helped by cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Lilly beats Wall St Q3 expectations, helped by cost cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In third paragraph, corrects that Lilly earned $1.11 per share, not Bristol-Myers)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by cost cuts and a big price increase for Cymbalta, its top-selling antidepressant that begins facing generic competition in December.

The Indianapolis drugmaker earned $1.20 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the year-earlier period, when it took special charges related to a partnership agreement.

Excluding special items, Lilly earned $1.11 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.04, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company sales rose 6 percent to $5.78 billion, slightly above Wall Street expectations of $5.76 billion, with most of the revenue growth coming from price increases on its medicines. Global company sales would have risen 8 percent, if not for the weaker dollar, which lowers the value of sales in overseas markets.

The company squeezed 11 percent growth for its anti-depressant Cymbalta by raising prices, bring its sales to $1.38 billion. But the number of prescriptions filled for Lilly’s flagship product declined during the quarter.

Sales of lung cancer drug Alimta rose 7 percent to $691 million, while anti-impotence treatment Cialis jumped 9 percent to $527 million. Sales of osteoporosis drug Evista, which loses patent protection early next year, were up 3 percent to $256 million.

Lilly’s marketing, selling and administrative expenses shrank by 6 percent in the quarter.

Lilly said it expects full-year earnings of $4.10 to $4.15 per share, excluding special items. It had forecast $4.05 to $4.15 per share. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.