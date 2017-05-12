Lilly migraine treatment meets main goal in late-stage studies

May 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday its experimental migraine treatment met the main goal of reducing the number of monthly migraine headache days compared to a placebo in three late-stage studies.

Lilly will submit a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the drug, galcanezumab, in the second half of 2017.

Galcanezumab was being tested in patients with episodic migraine and chronic migraine. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)