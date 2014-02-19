FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lilly lung cancer drug improves survival in late-stage trial
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Lilly lung cancer drug improves survival in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental lung cancer drug significantly improved patient survival rates compared to a placebo in a late-stage trial.

The trial also showed that the drug, ramucirumab, improved survival rates without the cancer worsening.

The trial compared a combination of ramucirumab and a common chemotherapy drug docetaxel with a combination of a placebo and docetaxel in treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Lilly shares rose 3 percent to $57 in premarket trade on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.