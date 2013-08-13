FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lilly says lung cancer drug increased survival in late-stage trial
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Lilly says lung cancer drug increased survival in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental lung cancer drug increased survival of patients in a late-stage trial, and the company plans to file for a U.S. marketing application before the end of 2014.

Lilly shares were up 4 percent in premarket trading.

The drug, necitumumab or IMC-11F8, was given to patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer in combination with already-approved chemotherapy drug gemcitabine and cisplatin, and was compared with chemotherapy alone.

“If approved, necitumumab could be the first biologic therapy indicated to treat patients with squamous lung cancer,” Richard Gaynor, Lilly’s vice president for product development and medical affairs, said in a statement.

The company’s stock closed at $54.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.