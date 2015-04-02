FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Labrador Iron Mines announces restructuring under CCAA
April 2, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Labrador Iron Mines announces restructuring under CCAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Mines

* Announces restructuring under ccaa

* Labrador iron mines says needs to complete a financial restructuring in order to continue as a going concern

* Lim says negotiating support arrangement with its creditor rbrg gerald metals that could provide working capital

* Lim says confident it will be able to preserve its key assets, including the flagship houston project

* Lim says jv partner tata steel has exercised option to buy lim’s remaining interest in howse project for c$5 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Euan Rocha)

