Limelight Networks did not infringe Akamai patents, appeals court says
May 13, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Limelight Networks did not infringe Akamai patents, appeals court says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Media content delivery company Limelight Networks Inc did not directly infringe a patent on managing web images and video held by rival Akamai Technologies Inc because it did not carry out all the steps of the patent, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

In a longstanding case on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Limelight also could not be held liable for inducing its customers, who similarly only performed some of the steps of the patent, to infringe.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Christian Plumb

