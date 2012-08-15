UPDATE 2-Limited 2nd-qtr profit beats expectations

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Limited Brands Inc on Wednesday posted quarterly earnings that exceeded its recently raised forecast, helped by an increase in sales at existing stores.

The parent of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chains, also raised its forecast for the full year.

Victoria’s Secret clientele are relatively well-to-do, which has helped Limited outpace competitors’ sales growth as the U.S. economy struggles, analysts have said.

Limited said profit was $143.6 million, or 49 cents a share, in the second quarter ended July 28. That compares with $231.2 million, or 73 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 50 cents a share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, Limited reported sales of $2.40 billion for the quarter with an 8 percent increase in sales at stores open at least a year. It also said it would have earnings before one-time items of 46 cents to 48 cents a share in the quarter, up from its previous forecast of 40 cents to 45 cents.

For the year, Limited now expects earnings of $2.73 to $2.88 a share, up from its previous forecast of $2.63 to $2.83. Analysts on average forecast $2.84 a share/

Limited shares traded at $48.99 after hours on Wednesday, unchanged from their New York Stock Exchange close.