Limited Brands Q1 profit, but Q2 outlook disappoints

May 16 (Reuters) - Limited Brands Inc, parent of the Victoria’s Secret lingerie store chain, posted a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street’s view but its shares fell 3.5 percent after its forecast for the current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company forecast second-quarter earnings of 40 cents to 45 cents per share, below analysts’ average forecast for earnings of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which also operates the Bath & Body Works and La Senza chains as well as luxury retailer Henri Bendel, on Wednesday reported first-quarter net profit of $124.6 million, or 41 cents per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected the company, on average, to earn 40 cents per share in latest quarter.

Limited Brands reported a profit of $165.2 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. That result included a 10-cent per share gain from special items.

Shares of Limited Brands fell to $46.30 in extended trading from their close of $47.96.