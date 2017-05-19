FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit revives lawsuit over Energy Department loan denials
May 19, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 3 months ago

D.C. Circuit revives lawsuit over Energy Department loan denials

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday jumpstarted a lawsuit by electric-car battery developer Limnia Inc accusing the Energy Department under President Barack Obama of playing political favorites in administering two clean-energy loan programs.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reversed a ruling by a lower court judge who agreed last year to remand the case to the Energy Department based on its promise to review any new loan applications filed by San Francisco-based Limnia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r0XYpd

