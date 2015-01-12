FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Linamar to add 1,200 auto-parts jobs; gets Canada gov't investment
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Linamar to add 1,200 auto-parts jobs; gets Canada gov't investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds government confirmation)

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian auto-parts manufacturer Linamar Corp will add up to 1,200 jobs at a facility in Guelph, Ontario, developing fuel-efficient transmissions, with 10 percent of the new investment paid by the Canadian government, the government said on Monday.

The government will make a C$50.7 million ($42.6 million)repayable contribution to Linamar’s C$507 million investment, Industry Canada said in a release. It said Linamar would maintain at least 6,870 jobs at its facilities in Ontario.

Linamar has operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. When it last reported financial results in November, the company said it had more than 19,000 employees and 45 manufacturing operations.

The government funding will come from the Automotive Innovation Fund, a program launched in 2008 to shore up the Canadian auto industry, hit hard by competition from abroad.

$1=$1.19 Canadian Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson, Lisa Von Ahn; and Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.