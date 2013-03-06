Linamar posts higher profit on U.S., Asia demand

* Q4 EPS C$0.47 per share vs C$0.42 per share

* Sales rise 5.4 percent at C$756.5 million

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp, Canada’s second-biggest auto parts maker, on Wednesday reported its quarterly earnings rose nearly 14 percent, helped by higher demand in the United States in Asia, though results were tempered by softer demand in Europe.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter rose to C$30.7 million, or 47 Canadian cents a share, up from C$27 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, during the same period a year ago

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to C$756.5 million.