FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linamar posts higher profit on U.S., Asia demand
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 9:37 PM / 5 years ago

Linamar posts higher profit on U.S., Asia demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 EPS C$0.47 per share vs C$0.42 per share

* Sales rise 5.4 percent at C$756.5 million

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp, Canada’s second-biggest auto parts maker, on Wednesday reported its quarterly earnings rose nearly 14 percent, helped by higher demand in the United States in Asia, though results were tempered by softer demand in Europe.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter rose to C$30.7 million, or 47 Canadian cents a share, up from C$27 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, during the same period a year ago

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to C$756.5 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.