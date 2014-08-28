FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linc Energy sells coal mine interest to Adani Group for $145 mln
#Energy
August 28, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Linc Energy sells coal mine interest to Adani Group for $145 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Linc Energy Ltd said on Thursday that it is to sell its revenue rights in the Carmichael Coal tenement to India’s Adani Group for A$155 million ($145 million).

Linc Energy’s royalty had entitled it to A$2 per tonne of coal, indexed to inflation, over the first 20 years of the production at the mine, which is in Northeastern Australia.

Adani Group had bought the mine itself from Linc Energy for A$500 million in August 2010.

Linc Energy said this is the first of a number of transactions it is planning to take in the short-to-medium term to sell off non-core assets.

Adani Group is controlled by Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises.

1 US dollar = 1.0708 Australian dollar Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

