UPDATE 1-Lincoln Educational sees loss for first quarter
March 7, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lincoln Educational sees loss for first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp warned of a loss for the first quarter, as the for-profit education company expects new student sign-ups to remain flat or fall slightly.

Lincoln, whose colleges offer courses from business and IT to health sciences and cooking, said it expects to post a loss of 18 to 22 cents a share in the first quarter, on revenue of $102 million to $105 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 9 cents a share, on revenue of $107.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said new student sign-ups are expected to stabilize during the first half of 2012 and increase in the second half.

Education companies have faced declining enrollment as they tightened admission standards to comply with the U.S. Department of Education’s new rules. These rules were enforced after investigations found students from most for-profit colleges ended up with high debt and low job prospects.

Lincoln’s fourth-quarter net income fell to $6.2 million, or 28 cents a share, from $23.2 million, or $1.04 a share, a year ago. Revenue fell 31 percent to $115.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 23 cents a share, on revenue of $115.3 million.

Shares of the company closed at $8.05 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

