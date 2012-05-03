FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lincoln Educational posts loss on falling new sign-ups
May 3, 2012

UPDATE 1-Lincoln Educational posts loss on falling new sign-ups

May 3 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp posted a quarterly loss as new student enrollments at the for-profit education college continued to fall.

The company, which offers courses on health sciences, automotive technology and hospitality services, said new student sign-ups fell about 5 percent in the quarter.

First-quarter net loss was $3.1 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a net income of $10.4 million, or 46 cents per share, last year.

Revenue fell 28 percent to $104.9 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $103.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $6.85 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

