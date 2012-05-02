FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lincoln Financial Group profit beats estimates
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Lincoln Financial Group profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 oper EPS $1.00 vs est $0.98

* Q1 Group protection sales up 47 pct to $67 mln

* Q1 rev $2.71 bln

May 2 (Reuters) - Life insurer Lincoln Financial Group posted a lower quarterly profit, but beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher group protection sales.

The company reported a first-quarter net income of $245 million, or 83 cents per share, compared with $314 million, or 97 cents per share, a year ago.

Operating profit, a key metric of profitability for insurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, fell to $296 million, or $1.00 per share.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter was almost flat at $2.71 billion.

Group protection sales rose 47 percent to $67 million during the quarter.

Lincoln Capital’s shares were marginally down in extended trade. They closed at $24.58 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
