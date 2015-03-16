FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde aiming for 4.1-4.3 bln eur in 2015 core profit
March 16, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Linde aiming for 4.1-4.3 bln eur in 2015 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 16 (Reuters) - German industrial gases specialist Linde aims to increase adjusted core earnings by up to 9.7 percent this year, buoyed by a solid project backlog for gas it produces at its industrial customers’ sites.

Linde on Monday forecast that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, would reach between 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) and 4.3 billion euros, up from 3.92 billion last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter gained 5.4 percent to 1.02 billion euros, helped by a strong dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and growth in China, which was broadly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll among analysts.

$1 = 0.9491 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

