FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linde makes progress revamping Australian, South African units
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 12, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Linde makes progress revamping Australian, South African units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German industrial gases company Linde is seeing good progress at businesses in South Africa and Australia, where it has launched cost cutting measures.

“The situation in South Africa appears to be improving slowly and in Australia we have progresses faster than planned,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting, adding that restructuring operations in Brazil would be next.

Linde in March unveiled new cutbacks in Australia, South Africa and Brazil, eyeing cost savings of up to 80 million euros in 2016.

Australia will see a weak manufacturing industry this year and investments in the mining industry will continue to decline, Linde has cited economic forecasts as saying. In South Africa, strikes had weakened the economy last year.

Reporting by Joern Poltz and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.