FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Linde plans to cut costs after Praxair merger -Spiegel
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Linde plans to cut costs after Praxair merger -Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Linde, the world's biggest industrial gases group by revenue, plans to cut costs and may and may close some sites abroad after failing to merge with U.S. rival Praxair, German weekly Spiegel reported.

The cuts will mainly affect the German company's plant-engineering unit, which serves the oil and gas sectors and has suffered from low oil prices, Spiegel said on Friday.

Linde has sites in over 100 countries and will also look at closing some of these, the magazine added.

A Linde spokesman declined to comment.

Linde is working on how to present a vision of its future as a standalone company after the breakdown of talks with Praxair last month. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.