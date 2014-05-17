FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Linde open to smaller purchases -report
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Linde open to smaller purchases -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* “Small adjustments always possible” -CFO

* Expects U.S. dollar to rebound over medium term

* Q1 oper. profit hit by falling dollar, other currencies

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - German industrial gases maker Linde is open to smaller acquisitions, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview with finance chief Georg Denoke.

“Our markets are by and large consolidated but smaller adjustments are always possible from time to time,” the newspaper quoted Denoke as saying.

“One will have to see what’s feasible, who may be willing to spin off business, for instance smaller family-owned companies,” the CFO was quoted as saying.

Two years ago, the Munich-based company, which competes for market leadership with France’s Air Liquide, completed a multi-billion euro purchase of U.S.’s Lincare Holdings .

Denoke also said he expected the dollar to rebound over the medium term on higher U.S. interest rates. Linde’s first-quarter operating profit fell about 3 percent to 927 million euros ($1.27 billion) as the dollar and emerging market currencies fell against the euro. ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.