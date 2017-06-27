Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to
pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the
company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen
and respiratory care equipment.
The accord, confirmed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Massachusetts, will resolve a lawsuit filed under the False
Claims Act by former employees of the respiratory therapy
services provider on behalf of the U.S. government.
Lincare, one of the largest U.S. providers of oxygen and
respiratory therapy services and equipment, did not admit
wrongdoing. Its settlement agreement was released late Monday
after the deal received the U.S. Justice Department's approval.
"Our clients are pleased the case has been settled and
resolved and look forward to moving on with their lives and
careers," Daniel Oliverio, a lawyer for the former Lincare
employees who pursued the case, said in a statement.
Germany's Linde, which acquired Florida-based Lincare in
2012, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
According to the lawsuit, Lincare since 2003 billed
government health programs, including Medicare, for oxygen
equipment and tanks even when customers did not use or require
them, fabricated customer oxygen orders and improperly waived
customer co-payments and deductibles.
The company also paid kickbacks to physicians and their
families to refer patients by providing them oxygen and supplies
for free, the lawsuit said.
In court papers, Lincare said it followed various
regulations and said the lawsuit was at most challenging "garden
variety" billing errors.
The case began as two separate lawsuits, one filed in 2009
by two former Lincare employees in New York state, SallyJo
Robins and Kathleen Dunlap, and another in 2010 by Germano Lima
and Roberto Rabassa, ex-employees in Massachusetts.
Under the False Claims Act, whistleblowers can sue companies
on the government's behalf to recover taxpayer money paid out
based on fraudulent claims. If successful, whistleblowers
receive a percentage of the recovery.
While the U.S. Justice Department can intervene in such
lawsuits, in this case it did not, leaving the ex-employees to
pursue it. The department's approval was required to settle the
case.
Under the deal, the U.S. government will receive $9 million.
Another $11 million will go to the former Lincare employees to
cover their share, plus attorneys' fees and costs, according to
the settlement agreement.
The case is U.S. ex rel. Robins, et al, v. Lincare Inc et
al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No.
10-cv-12256.