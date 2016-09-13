FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde CEO to step down after Praxair deal falls through
September 13, 2016

Linde CEO to step down after Praxair deal falls through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Linde will not stay on when his contract expires next year, the industrial gases company said on Tuesday, joining the chief financial officer in departing after merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair collapsed.

Wolfgang Buechele told the supervisory board he would not be available for a second term when his current contract comes to an end in April 2017, Linde said.

The departure follows news that finance chief Georg Denoke would be leaving on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
