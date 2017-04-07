FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Munich prosecutors not starting probe of Linde Chairman Reitzle
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 4 months ago

Munich prosecutors not starting probe of Linde Chairman Reitzle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, April 7 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.

"The information we have at the moment does not give us any reason to start an investigation," she said.

German financial regulator Bafin last year launched a routine investigation into whether industrial gases supplier Linde held back information from the market about the departure of key executives after an initial round of merger talks failed.

Bafin also investigated, as a matter of routine, whether there had been any suspicious purchases of shares in connected with the Praxair talks. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.