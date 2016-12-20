Linde to move Engineering ops to separate legal entity

MUNICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Linde plans to move its Engineering business to a separate legal entity as part of a proposed merger with U.S. rival Praxair, the German industrial gases group's chief executive said in a letter to employees.

"That will secure the business of Linde Engineering as a preferred supplier for Linde Gas as well as the global visibility of our engineering brand for all customers," Aldo Belloni said.

Linde and Praxair earlier on Tuesday said they had come to an agreement on key aspects of an all-share deal to create a $65 billion industrial gases group. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan)