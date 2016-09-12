BRIEF-Praxair Inc and Linde AG terminate preliminary talks about a potential merger
* Praxair Inc and Linde AG terminate preliminary talks about a potential merger
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German industrial gases group Linde should call off its merger talks with U.S. peer Praxair, its chief executive and shareholder representatives on its supervisory board said on Monday.
"While the strategic rationale of a merger has been principally confirmed, discussions about details, specifically about governance aspects, did not result in a mutual understanding," Linde said in a statement.
The two companies have been in early-stage talks about a merger to create a market leader with a value of more than $60 billion. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese stocks posted their biggest decline in more than a month on Monday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials sparked fears of a rate hike as soon as next week, weighing on shares and other risk assets globally.
LONDON, Sept 12 Once Anheuser-Busch InBev seals its 79 billion pound ($104.8 billion) takeover of rival brewer SABMiller, it could find itself party to other smaller deals, involving Castel Group, Coca-Cola and Anadolu Efes.