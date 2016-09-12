FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German industrial gases group Linde should call off its merger talks with U.S. peer Praxair, its chief executive and shareholder representatives on its supervisory board said on Monday.

"While the strategic rationale of a merger has been principally confirmed, discussions about details, specifically about governance aspects, did not result in a mutual understanding," Linde said in a statement.

The two companies have been in early-stage talks about a merger to create a market leader with a value of more than $60 billion. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)