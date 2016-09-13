FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Linde CFO leaves after Praxair talks collapse
September 13, 2016

Linde CFO leaves after Praxair talks collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Linde said its finance chief Georg Denoke was leaving the management board, effective Tuesday, a day after merger talks ended between the German industrial gases group and U.S. rival Praxair.

Denoke's duties will be assumed by group treasury head Sven Schneider until a successor has been appointed, Linde said in a statement on Tuesday.

Although the logic of a deal to create a $60-billion-plus market leader was clear, the talks foundered on where the combined firm would have its headquarters and research and development, and who would occupy the main management roles, sources had told Reuters. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

